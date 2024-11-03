Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Trading 21.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 21.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 82,477,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 22,144,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Trading Up 30.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. It also holds a 100% working interest (WI) in pine mills oilfield and caballos creek oilfield; 32.5% WI in e Cypress farmout area of pine mills; and 50-100% WI leases located in the Permian Basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.