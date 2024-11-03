Novanta (NOVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Novanta to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.63 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Novanta’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Novanta to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Novanta Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NOVT opened at $174.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.71 and a beta of 1.29. Novanta has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Transactions at Novanta

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total value of $200,479.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $21,729,608.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,150 shares of company stock worth $1,608,936 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

