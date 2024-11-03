nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $74.57, but opened at $71.91. nVent Electric shares last traded at $70.83, with a volume of 708,913 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

nVent Electric Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.12.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,978.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 280.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

