ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
ObsEva Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.14.
About ObsEva
