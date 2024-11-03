Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

OIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. Oil States International has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $7.84.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oil States International will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Oil States International by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 202.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 74,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

