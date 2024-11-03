Palmer Square Capital BDC (PSBD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Palmer Square Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Palmer Square Capital BDC alerts:

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palmer Square Capital BDC had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 64.65%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.27 million. On average, analysts expect Palmer Square Capital BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PSBD opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $17.12.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palmer Square Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.