Palmer Square Capital BDC (PSBD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Palmer Square Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palmer Square Capital BDC had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 64.65%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.27 million. On average, analysts expect Palmer Square Capital BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:PSBD opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $17.12.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palmer Square Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
