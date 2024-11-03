Par Pacific (PARR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Par Pacific to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Par Pacific to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Par Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $15.61 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $879.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.
