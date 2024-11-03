Patria Investments (PAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 34.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Patria Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Patria Investments stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. Patria Investments has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Patria Investments from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

