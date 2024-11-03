PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 930.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.