Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pentair were worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 451,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $1,103,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Pentair by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Pentair by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 266,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after buying an additional 157,466 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pentair by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.53 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

