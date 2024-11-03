Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,517 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Performance Food Group worth $14,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 884 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,866,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,185,774.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.62. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

