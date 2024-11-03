Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PESI opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.56. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.47 million, a PE ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 9.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

