Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,494 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,917,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,316,000 after acquiring an additional 274,493 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,097 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,089,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,986,000 after purchasing an additional 624,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 169,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 12.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,728,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,234,000 after buying an additional 303,347 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,947,704.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $2,085,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,194.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,344. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CUBE stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. UBS Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays cut their price target on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

