Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 2,192 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 17,609 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.