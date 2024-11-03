Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,605,000 after buying an additional 4,662,332 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,439,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,537,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,274,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,839,000 after purchasing an additional 398,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 138.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 579,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,542,000 after buying an additional 336,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.71. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -972.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,266.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

