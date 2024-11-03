Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 8,117 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,334,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,912,000 after purchasing an additional 555,445 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 491.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after buying an additional 1,072,144 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,491.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,175,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,266 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,376,000 after purchasing an additional 466,565 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 48.8% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at $67,562,909.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of ET opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.56%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

