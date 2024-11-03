Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 170.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average of $51.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GXO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

