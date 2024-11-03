Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 798 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 708.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 69.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Sanofi by 157.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.00.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

