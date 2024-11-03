Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.06% of Phibro Animal Health worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. Analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,500. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAHC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

