Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,504,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,789,000 after buying an additional 357,907 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,966,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,533,000 after acquiring an additional 155,403 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,969,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after acquiring an additional 220,030 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,590,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,239,000 after acquiring an additional 122,325 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,063,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,715,000 after purchasing an additional 83,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $49.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $50.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALK. Melius raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Melius Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.