Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 100.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 297,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 165,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 413,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN opened at $164.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.30 and a fifty-two week high of $174.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

