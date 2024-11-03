Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 28,048 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,048 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 1,558.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 17.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GDS from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $24.50.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $388.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.14 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

