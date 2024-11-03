Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 33 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $453.89 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.45 and a 52-week high of $480.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $450.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.94. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

