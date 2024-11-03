PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,317 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.15% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth about $21,240,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter worth about $14,233,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 788.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after buying an additional 162,785 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter worth about $9,164,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,507,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 288,461 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $26,249,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,518,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 35,220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,680,946.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,824,063.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,353 shares of company stock worth $40,196,366 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $99.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 1.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

