Q1 Earnings Estimate for ProPetro Issued By Atb Cap Markets

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ProPetro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ProPetro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of PUMP opened at $6.58 on Friday. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $685.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.04.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.85 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,889.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

