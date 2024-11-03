Q3 Earnings Forecast for Reservoir Media Issued By B. Riley

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reservoir Media in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst G. Boss now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RSVR opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $538.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Reservoir Media had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.42 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

