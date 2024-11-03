Q4 Earnings Estimate for Confluent Issued By DA Davidson

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Confluent in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.97% and a negative net margin of 38.35%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CFLT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Confluent from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Confluent from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.39.

Confluent Stock Up 0.2 %

CFLT opened at $26.22 on Friday. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Confluent by 125.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Confluent news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $187,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,271.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $83,814.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 161,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,070.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $187,593.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,271.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 524,453 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,388. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

