Q4 Earnings Estimate for TSE:PIF Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

PIF opened at C$12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$255.07 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$11.08 and a 1-year high of C$14.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$25.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.50 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 10.08%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.00%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

See Also

