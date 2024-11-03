Q4 Earnings Forecast for K-Bro Linen Issued By Stifel Canada

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Stifel Canada dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.08. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of C$93.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.57 million.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$34.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.82. The company has a market cap of C$355.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.55. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$30.69 and a 52 week high of C$37.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at K-Bro Linen

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.01, for a total transaction of C$39,611.00. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

