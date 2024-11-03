Q4 Earnings Forecast for TSE:FAR Issued By Clarus Securities

Get Foraco International alerts:

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Free Report) – Clarus Securities decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foraco International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Foraco International’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Foraco International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Foraco International Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:FAR opened at C$2.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.50. Foraco International has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$3.27. The firm has a market cap of C$221.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.25.

About Foraco International

Foraco International ( TSE:FAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). Foraco International had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of C$106.56 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers exploration, development, and production drilling services to the mining industry for energy transition, gold, and mineral exploitation; and various geological sampling and testing techniques, including chips and cores, stabilized holes for blasting, logging, boreholes to be used for injection of water or acid, cold water injection, production boreholes, large diameter core, and dual tube rotary bulk samples.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.