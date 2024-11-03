Q4 EPS Estimate for Global Industrial Decreased by Analyst

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.44 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 24.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of GIC stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.83. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Industrial during the third quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $268,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

