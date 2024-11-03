Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James cut shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QRVO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.47.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $70.39 and a 12 month high of $130.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.22, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Qorvo by 398.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 81.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

