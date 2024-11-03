Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,849,000 after buying an additional 51,252 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $930,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 187,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 21,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 36,237 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,737,284.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, Director William R. Boyd sold 25,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $1,744,499.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,487,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,190,719.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,737,284.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,527 shares of company stock valued at $6,224,086. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average of $58.64. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.