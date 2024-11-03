Regal Rexnord (RRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Regal Rexnord to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RRX opened at $169.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $183.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,451.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,000.00%.

RRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.63.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

