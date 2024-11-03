RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Holdings Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $15,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,887,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE RNR opened at $264.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.01. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $188.24 and a 52-week high of $284.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,890,276. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $270.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

