Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for FFWM FY2024 Earnings

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

Shares of FFWM opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.32. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in First Foundation by 35.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 1.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

