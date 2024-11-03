Reviewing Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) & Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) and Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Red Cat has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workiva has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Red Cat and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Cat -162.50% -66.19% -58.99% Workiva -13.23% N/A -6.99%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Cat $17.84 million 12.93 -$24.05 million ($0.46) -6.65 Workiva $630.04 million 6.94 -$127.53 million ($1.65) -47.98

This table compares Red Cat and Workiva”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Red Cat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Cat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Red Cat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Red Cat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Workiva shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Red Cat and Workiva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Cat 0 0 1 0 3.00 Workiva 0 1 5 0 2.83

Red Cat presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.72%. Workiva has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.99%. Given Red Cat’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Red Cat is more favorable than Workiva.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

