Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Price

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $301.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRSK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.80.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $275.48 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $217.34 and a 1 year high of $287.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.19 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total transaction of $54,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,184.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

