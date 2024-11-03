Rosenblatt Securities Downgrades Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Hold

Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MPWR. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $942.40.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $759.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 85.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $897.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $822.41. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $459.69 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total transaction of $2,270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,754,928.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $36,459,953 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

