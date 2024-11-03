Roth Capital Lifts Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXE opened at $83.66 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.98%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.