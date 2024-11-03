Roth Capital Raises Earnings Estimates for Clearway Energy

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Clearway Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Clearway Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 53.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.2% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

