Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Price Target to $1,675.00

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,545.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,567.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,568.26.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group will post 91.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,412,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at $1,182,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Markel Group by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

