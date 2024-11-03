Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Free Report) (TSE:RY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.50.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 274.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,759,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,791,000 after purchasing an additional 171,125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RY opened at $121.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $80.96 and a 1-year high of $126.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.68 and a 200 day moving average of $112.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.67%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

