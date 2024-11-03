Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.50.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 274.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,759,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,791,000 after purchasing an additional 171,125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RY opened at $121.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $80.96 and a 1-year high of $126.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.68 and a 200 day moving average of $112.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.67%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

