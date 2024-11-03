Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 91.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,504,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,150,000 after purchasing an additional 190,341 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 211,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RY opened at $121.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $80.96 and a 12 month high of $126.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.