Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Sells $5,250,500.00 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,953,500.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RCL stock opened at $202.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $86.75 and a 12-month high of $214.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships.

