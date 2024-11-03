RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RPM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

NYSE:RPM opened at $126.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $93.15 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $406,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,311.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,957 shares of company stock worth $7,528,522. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 9,945.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,920,000 after buying an additional 1,930,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,912,000 after buying an additional 61,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in RPM International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 499,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,981,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in RPM International by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

