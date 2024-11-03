Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives $44.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

IOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 81,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,019,315.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 81,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,019,315.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 7,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $348,521.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,093,535 shares in the company, valued at $50,761,894.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,879,269 shares of company stock valued at $83,386,415 over the last three months. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,499,000 after buying an additional 4,207,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,253,000 after buying an additional 1,841,149 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,930,000 after buying an additional 500,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Samsara by 12.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,228,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IOT opened at $46.22 on Thursday. Samsara has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

