Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to “Strong-Buy”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BURBY. Citigroup raised Burberry Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
Burberry Group Stock Up 4.0 %
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
