Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to “Strong-Buy”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BURBY. Citigroup raised Burberry Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Burberry Group Stock Up 4.0 %

About Burberry Group

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. Burberry Group has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $21.67.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

