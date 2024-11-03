Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 128,406 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $95.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of -272.51 and a beta of 1.52. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

