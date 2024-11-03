Seaport Res Ptn Expects Lower Earnings for Eversource Energy

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ES. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES opened at $63.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,059.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 81.2% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 206,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 25,735 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

